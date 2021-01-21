Yesterday, we reported that in the week marking the 3-year anniversary of Fredo Santana (January 19th), one of the artists he was working with before his death was reported to have also met an unfortunate fate as well. Although the news of Memphis rapper Baby CEO"s death had yet to be confirmed, tribute messages poured in across social media as "RIP Baby CEO" began to trend. These reports were confirmed on Wednesday when the rapper's brother confirmed his passing on his Twitter account, clarifying his death had nothing to do with organized gang violence but was actually much more sinister.

The expletive-filled message tweeted Wednesday (January 20th) night, Baby CEO's brother claimed that his brother was murdered by his own friends who wanted "fame off his name."

Edited for clarity, the tweet read, "Aint No Opp Kill My Brother He Got [Killed] By His Own Day 1 *igga That He Called His Brother So For You D*ck Suckn Ass Heavy Camp N*ggas That’s Tryn Get Fame Off His Name. Stop It Clout Chasing Ass N*ggas All You Bitch N*ggas Been Riding My Brother Wave." The 20-year-old Memphis native was dubbed the "protege" of Fredo Sanatana and seemed to have a promising year ahead of him.

We'll keep you updated on more information about his cause of death as it rolls in, and our prayers go out to his family.