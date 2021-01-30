Fredo Releases New Project "Money Can't Buy Happiness"

The UK drill scene has remained as vibrant as its New York City counterpart. Over the past few years, that connection's gotten even deeper and many of the finest from London's drill scene have made a mark in North America. Fredo has been leading the charge over the past few years, cementing his status with 2019's Third Avenue. This week, he returned with his sophomore release, Money Can't Buy Happiness. The 11-track project shows tons of growth. He expands the soundscape of the drill with bits of R&B by way of Summer Walker while cementing the London-NYC drill connection with the Young Adz & Pop Smoke-assisted, "Burner On Deck."

Press play below on Fredo's latest project, Money Can't Buy Happiness and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.