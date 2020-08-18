mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Pulls Up His Credentials On "Daily Duppy" Freestyle

Aron A.
August 17, 2020 20:46
Daily Duppy Freestyle
Fredo

Fredo steps to the plate for GRMDaily's "Daily Duppy" freestyle session.


If you've been keeping track of the UK drill scene, Fredo has been one name that's surely been popping up quickly. 2019's Third Avenue was one of the best UK projects of the year and he later earned a spot on the Top Boy soundtrack. In recent months, he's had fans on the edge of their seats for their next album. Songs like "Hickory Dickory Dock" and "Scorpion" have held fans over for the past few months but before the summer ends, he came through with a quick freestyle.

As we've witnessed plenty of British talent rip the mic on GRMDaily's "Daily Duppy" freestyle session, fans have been eager to see Fredo step to the plate. Over the weekend, his freestyle finally hit the web and it does not disappoint. With grim details of the streets of London, Fredo proves to be a top tier MC in the UK. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Me and mine was broke with hope of coke fixin' it
I was broke 'til I got coke, and put mix in it
She knows I'm risky, riskin' it
Got my wrist and whiskin' it
I'm either mashin' works on little bricks or I'm assistin' it

Fredo Pulls Up His Credentials On "Daily Duppy" Freestyle
