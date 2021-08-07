Fredo Drops Off "Independence Day"

UK drill rapper Fredo has been keeping his foot on the gas this year. He kicked off the year with the release of his project, Money Can't Buy Happiness -- a crossover effort that found the London rapper swapping bars with many mainstays in the UK drill scene, along with a few American counterparts.

On Friday, the rapper delivered his second body of work of the year, Independence Day. This time around, he holds down the fort largely on his own with a few exceptions. Headie One is tapped for "Wandsworth To Bullingdon," while other artists like Potter Payper, SUS, and Clavish also make appearances on the tracklist.

Check out the latest from Fredo below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Independence Day.