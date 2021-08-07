mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Drops Off "Independence Day"

Aron A.
August 07, 2021 13:18
168 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Independence Day
Fredo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fredo enlists Headie One, Potter Payper, and more for his latest project.


UK drill rapper Fredo has been keeping his foot on the gas this year. He kicked off the year with the release of his project, Money Can't Buy Happiness -- a crossover effort that found the London rapper swapping bars with many mainstays in the UK drill scene, along with a few American counterparts. 

On Friday, the rapper delivered his second body of work of the year, Independence Day. This time around, he holds down the fort largely on his own with a few exceptions. Headie One is tapped for "Wandsworth To Bullingdon," while other artists like Potter Payper, SUS, and Clavish also make appearances on the tracklist.

Check out the latest from Fredo below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Independence Day. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Fredo Drops Off "Independence Day"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject