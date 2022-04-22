Fredo Bang Teams Up With YNW Melly On "Brazy" Single

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Fredo Bang has made a name for himself in the music industry. Since making his debut in 2015, the 26-year-old artist has managed to take his career to new heights. Bringing in nearly 1 billion streams, signing to Def Jam Records, and gaining millions of followers on social media, Fredo is securing his spot in the rap game.

Some of his biggest singles are "Oouh Remix," featuring Kevin Gates, "Top Remix" featuring Lil Durk, and "Get Even" featuring Lil Baby. Fredo is known for his chart-topping collaborations, and to keep them going, he teamed up with YNW Melly to produce his newest single, "Brazy."

Together, the two artists took turns rapping back and forth on a melodic rap beat filled with guitar strums and high-pitched drum sounds. The message of the song is about not trusting many people. YNW raps, "I cannot f*ck with none of these h*es. All of these b*tches really acting lame." Piggybacking off of him, Fredo raps about he stays to himself. "I'm a loner, can't f*ck with too many. Keep a rod these n*ggas move fishy," says the rapper.

Stream the track on Apple Music and Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics

How the f*ck can I kiss her

How the f*ck could I miss her

When she was f*cking my n*gga

These b*tches, of they so different