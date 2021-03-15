Louisiana native Fredo Bang appeared on BagFuel, in the second of two episodes released today, to discuss his upcoming project in April, getting out of the streets, the “Top” remix with Lil Durk, and more.

The Southern hip-hop star rose to fame in 2018 with his debut single “Oouuh,” and signed to Def Jam records in 2019. The rapper’s debut album Most Hated, released in 2020, peaked at number 110 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Prior to his success, Fredo was often running legal trouble and served two years in jail on a second-degree murder charge. However, the rapper managed to reinvent himself, with his career fueling his new-found focus.

“I just rap. I do shows and I rap,” Fredo said of how he stays out of trouble these days. He continued letting everyone know that he has moved his focus to music and doing shows because he has nothing to prove to anyone anymore, in terms of being from the streets. In fact, he moved out of his hometown Baton Rouge and relocated to Miami to start his new life.

“I moved out of the city. I’m making legit money. I got goals and stuff to live for,” Fredo said in regards to his personal growth.

In light of these new goals and successful career moves, E$SO asked Fredo what’s next for the Def Jam signee, and the rapper said he is pushing to drop his album in the first month of April. He admitted the album was actually supposed to come out in March.

“This is probably gonna be the best project I’ve ever did,” Bang said. “From flows to just every part of my album, I always give something different.”

Recently, Fredo Bang dropped a remix of “Top” with Lil Durk, which he describes as a special song.

“As long as you’ve been through something and try to prevail, this song’s for you,” Fredo added.

The rapper revealed that his label pushed him to do a remix on the record, although he was originally apprehensive because he didn’t feel anyone else was right for the remix.

“The song is authentic, there’s real facts in there and I didn’t want to take away from the music,” Fredo said. “It’s always about the music first.”

However, one night Durk happened to be in the same area as him, so they went out to the club, and later that night both rappers wound up in the studio, the stars aligned, and Durk hopped on the “Top” remix.

“I feel like he had something to say, something to get off of his chest,” Fredo said of the session. “That was the only person I felt could deliver on that project.”

Watch the full BagFuel episode below.