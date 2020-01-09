Fredo Bang Smokes Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Instrumental

Less than three years ago, Fredo Bang was locked behind bars when his close friend and music collaborator, Gee Money, was gunned down in their hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisana. Now, coming off the heels of his recently released mixtape, Pain Made Me Numb (2019), Fredo Bang is back in the booth, this time rapping over Roddy Ricch's chart-topping single "The Box."

The "Oouuh" rapper released a video alongside the freestyle delivering his bars from the comfort of his home where he delivers two gritty new verses and remixes Ricch's notable chorus. While Bang remained in the same pocket as Roddy Ricch's flow to the original track, the up-and-coming emcee added his own original twist to the already highly-popularized song making it his very own. Check out Fredo Bang's "The Box (Freestyle)" in the video provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

Dump out the whole damn clip, guaranteed you won't make it

We've got these brand new sticks, put a n***a on the pavement