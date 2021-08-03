mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Slides Through With The "Street Team"

Aron A.
August 03, 2021
Street Team
Fredo Bang

Fredo Bang drops off some brand new heat.


Just a few weeks ago, Fredo Bang was arrested ahead of Rolling Loud in connection to a 2019 shooting allegedly involving NBA Youngboy. Unfortunately, the arrest occurred days before he was set to make his appearance on the festival stage, which many artists, in general, have anticipated since the start of the pandemic.

Despite his legal situation, the rapper is keeping a steady grip on the streets with the release of new music. On Friday, the rapper dropped off his latest record, "Street Team." Putting his melodic sensibilities on hold, Fredo tackles the Hardbody B-Eazy and DJ Chose production with a menacing flow detailing violence and revenge. He also throws a shout out to Boosie Badazz on the record, acknowledging their familial ties. 

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Dancing with that Draco while I shoot, check my two-step
I’ve been knocking n***as off since I touched down, I got a few left
He with my blood but I know cuz, he keep a choppa (he got a blue belt)
I set it off from Bad Azz but I’m not my cousin Boo, yeah

