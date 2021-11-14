mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Shares New Track "Don't Miss"

Aron A.
November 14, 2021 16:15
1.8K Views
23
2
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Don't Miss
Fredo Bang

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
61% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
4 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Fredo Bang shares a new track.


It's been a rough year for Fredo Bang. However, the bounce back is already in motion. The rapper came into 2021 riding high off of the release of the "Top (Remix)" ft. Lil Durk before unloading a handful of other singles in anticipation of his next album. Unfortunately, some legal issues came into play and deterred him from his plans. He ultimately released Murder Made Me behind bars but he didn't get to bask in its success the way he wanted to.

It's only been a little over a week since Fredo Bang was released and it's clear he's not wasting any time. On Friday, the rapper unveiled a new song and video titled, "Don't Miss."

Check out his new song below and peep his interview on Rise & Grind here

Quotable Lyrics
You want me dead and get the chance
Better keep your hands steady
I don't take light to threats 
I like my firearms heavy
You can tell an advocate to stay the fuck out my business

Fredo Bang
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  3
  2
  1.8K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fredo Bang
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fredo Bang Shares New Track "Don't Miss"
23
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject