Fredo Bang Shares New Track "Don't Miss"

It's been a rough year for Fredo Bang. However, the bounce back is already in motion. The rapper came into 2021 riding high off of the release of the "Top (Remix)" ft. Lil Durk before unloading a handful of other singles in anticipation of his next album. Unfortunately, some legal issues came into play and deterred him from his plans. He ultimately released Murder Made Me behind bars but he didn't get to bask in its success the way he wanted to.

It's only been a little over a week since Fredo Bang was released and it's clear he's not wasting any time. On Friday, the rapper unveiled a new song and video titled, "Don't Miss."

Check out his new song below and peep his interview on Rise & Grind here.

Quotable Lyrics

You want me dead and get the chance

Better keep your hands steady

I don't take light to threats

I like my firearms heavy

You can tell an advocate to stay the fuck out my business