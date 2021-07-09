Fredo Bang Shares Introspective "Bless His Soul" Ft. Polo G

After returning to his hometown of Baton Rouge to put on his first concert in the city in seven years, Fredo Bang is celebrating with a new single. There have been several artists out of Lousiana continuing the state's Hip Hop legacy, and Fredo hopes that his name will be added to the list of legends. On Friday (July 9), Fredo returned with "Bless His Soul," a single that received assistance from Polo G.

The featured rapper has been doing a bit of celebrating of his own after his recently released album Hall of Fame earned him the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 charts. On "Bless His Soul," Fredo Bang and Polo G trade verses about their upbringings and remaining loyal to the streets that made them while enjoying the come up in the industry.

Stream "Bless His Soul" and let us know what you think about this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm livin' what they rappin', put it out like go go gadget

I put my savage on even though he active, get a bag and not a casket

I was taught to get it in my own way

I was slingin' nines up on that tollway

I've been traumatized, I can't let nobody close, babe

Snakes in disguise, told me lies with a bold face