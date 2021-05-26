Fredo Bang Shares A Breezy New Anthem "Slow Roll It"

Baton Rouge's own Fredo Bang is on a slow rise to the top, no pun intended. The release of "Top (Remix)" ft Lil Durk put a massive spotlight on his name but with each project, he continues to prove that his dulcet melodies are the key to making serious anthems. With summer around the corner, it appears that he has a record fitting for the times with his new release, "Slow Roll It." Breezy guitar chords and soulful vocal samples merge for a love song, of sorts, where Fredo Bang details his love life and bedroom fantasies.

The rapper just released "Oppanese" earlier this year and kicked the year off with In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated). Peep the latest from Fredo Bang below.

Quotable Lyrics

Shot the club up last night, I pulled up did a crime in it

They talk about my glizzy but I popped a whole 9 in it

On a perc, I'm gon fuck you 'til you lazy

That shit so good, I'm askin', 'Can we have a baby?'



