Fredo Bang Returns With Brand New Single "Second Line"

Louisiana rapper Fredo Bang continues to make waves with his music and recently, he came through with a brand new single called "Second Line." The artist is known for his hard-hitting bars and wordplay, which is exactly what he delivers with this new track.

Throughout the song, we are met with a groovy, bass-heavy beat that allows Fredo Bang to showcase his flowing abilities. With this song, we hear Fredo Bang at his best as he provides catchy verses and a memorable hook. Lyrically, Fredo Bang is warning his enemies not to mess with him because if they do, it could end very badly.

Give this track a listen, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck a hater, cross the line, and get your mind wiped

Dropped a bag but I'm gon' ride to make sure that it's done right

Still thuggin', still posted in the cut

I just bought the block, bitch that was us, yeah

Hit him in his leg, have him walkin' like a pimp [?] (Yeah, yeah)