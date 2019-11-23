mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Releases His New Project "Pain Made Me Numb"

Aron A.
November 23, 2019 16:44
Pain Made Me Numb
Fredo Bang

Baton Rouge's Fredo Bang tells his truth on "Pain Made Me Numb."


Baton Rouge's own Fredo Bang has been making waves throughout the year. He became one of the artists to keep an eye out for in the South. He's continued to release music for the streets and his buzz multiplied with ever drop. The rapper released his latest project this Friday titled, Pain Made Me Numb. With sixteen tracks in total, he keeps the features to a minimum. The only appearances come from DJ Chose, Dreamdoll, and Derez De'Shon.

The rapper previously discussed his rough upbringing in a documentary with the Fader. Coming from Baton Rouge, he's seen and dealt with a lot of things that have made him desensitized to a lot of things. Once you’ve gone through so much that's ripped you apart, you’re used to pain,” he said.. “So it’s like: pain don’t stop you."

Fredo Bang Dream Doll DJ Chose derez deshaun
