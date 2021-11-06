Fredo Bang was released from jail from a parole violation for gun possession. The rapper, who was arrested back in July, was detained on warrant in Louisiana, along with his associate Lit Yoshi, before his performance at Rolling Loud Miami. The two were arrested at their shared home in Miami Lakes, Florida.

The two, part of the rap group Top Boy Gorilla, or TBG, were arrested a day apart. Prosecutors had linked the two to an open-fire shooting in Miami on NBA Youngboy, that wounded his girlfriend, injured three and killed on bystander.

Video footage of Fredo's release showed the rapper unable to contain his excitement, walking out while holding a plastic bag holding his belongings.





During his time in prison, the rapper still released an abundance of music. Fredo announced the workings of an album titled Murder Made Me, with features from artists such as Polo G, Coi Leray, Mozzy, and BIG30. The 16-track album was released in August.





In prison, the rapper also caught a case of COVID-19. Reports from the correctional facility in Miami Dade filled fans in on the rapper testing positive. Bang was soon transferred to a facility in Louisiana after receiving a negative test.

Bang's release follows not long after NBA Youngboy's. Youngboy was similarly released from prison in Louisiana last October, on bail and home detention.