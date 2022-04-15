Fredo Bang Recruits Roddy Ricch, Money Man, & More On "Two-Face Bang 2"

Coming out of Baton Rouge, Fredo Bang has taken the hip-hop world by storm with his menacing street anthems that immediately grab your attention whenever they come on. He has delivered a plethora of great singles, and he is steadily dropping new projects that keep his fans satisfied. On Friday, he dropped yet another new offering with the 18-track mixtape Two-Face Bang 2.

As you can see from the tracklist below, there are some pretty big features on this project, particularly from the likes of Roddy Ricch, Sleepy Hallow, and even Money Man. Fredo Bang is as focused as ever on this project, and he certainly put a lot of effort into crafting these bangers. If you're a fan of his, you can't help but be happy with this latest mixtape.

You can stream the brand new project, down below.

Tracklist:

1. Street Lights

2. Gianni’s Wish

3. Last One Left ft. Roddy Ricch

4. Goin Blind

5. Underdog Hero

6. Hard 4 U

7.Ivy K/Hair By Tae (Interlude)

8. Talk To Me

9. 4’s Up

10. Like That ft. Rob 49

11. Nobody

12. BOP

13. No Love ft. Sleepy Hallow

14. Federal Raid

15. Paper

16. Proud of Me ft. Money Man

17. Throw It Back

18. Fool For Love