Fredo Bang is among the many upset with the recent announcement that Pornhub has purged its site of all videos uploaded by unverified users.

“This why every fucking video I tried to watch last night said not available??” Bang wrote on his Instagram Story, referencing a headline explaining the situation. “Fukkk yall @pornhub.”

The adult video platform announced its decision to wipe the entire site of all content not uploaded by official content partners or members of its model program, earlier this week. The decision is a stark remodeling for the site, which has been home to freely uploaded user content since its inception.

"As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program," Pornhub's announcement reads. "This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute."

The purge has come primarily in response to the New York Times' piece "The Children of Pornhub," which revealed how the catalog of videos is “infested with rape videos.”

[Via]