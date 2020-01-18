mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Officially Releases "Vest Up", Joins Moneybagg Yo Tour Lineup

Noah C
January 18, 2020 11:26
Vest Up
Fredo Bang

Catch the new Def Jam signee in your city.


In mid-December, Fredo Bang dropped the music video for "Vest Up". It starts off with some concert footage of him and then transitions to an effects-heavy visual for his single. The video quickly garnered over 2 millions views on YouTube, so the necessary next step was to have the song uploaded to all streaming services. That step has now been taken. 

Along with "Vest Up" being made available to add to your favourite playlists, it has been announced that Fredo Bang will accompany Moneybagg Yo on his upcoming U.S. tour in support of Time Served. Fredo Bang appears as the highest-billed supporting act on the tour, but other openers will be 42 Dugg and Blacc Zacc. Check out the dates below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got a call I was next up, I went and vest up
Bullets through your neck, now who wanna push they chest up?
Everyday we slangin' iron, I know you n****s fed up
N****s won't get on my trail I tell em "bitches catch up"

Moneybagg Yo's "Time Served" Tour Dates

3/13 - Indianapolis, IN
3/15 - Detroit, MI
3/17 - South Padre Island, TX
3/19 - Oklahoma City, OK
3/20 - Wichita, KS
3/21 - St. Louis, MO
3/22 - Chicago, IL
3/26 - Louisville, KY
3/27 - Cincinnati, OH
3/28 - Buffalo, NY
3/29 - Providence, RI
3/30 - Washigton, DC
4/2 - Richmond, VA
4/3 - Greensboro, NC
4/4 - Charlotte, NC
4/8 - Norfolk, VA
4/6 - New York, NY
4/7 - Atlanta, GA
4/9 - Nashville, TN
4/10 - Mobile, AL
4/11 - Tampa, FL
4/21 - Los Angeles, CA

