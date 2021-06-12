Fredo Bang Links Up With NLE Choppa For "Trust Issues" Remix

Fredo Bang has been extremely consistent over the past year thanks to a plethora of new singles that speak on his experiences and the pain he has endured over the years while surrounded by violence. It's safe to say the artist has been through a lot and on songs like "Trust Issues," those feelings are put on full display. Recently, Fredo Bang came through with a remix to the song, and this time around, it features a verse from the likes of NLE Choppa.

The production here remains the same as we get some nice piano lines and typical trap drums. Meanwhile, Fredo Bang spits some emotional bars about the lack of trust he has for the people around him. NLE Choppa's verse fits into the theme of the song and overall, it's a solid effort from the two that displays some obvious chemistry.

You can stream the new effort, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You might hate me, you might put me on them papers

I ain't trippin' 'cause I'm rich, fuck it, we'll deal with it later

See you fucking with the opps, my n****s callin' you a traitor

Call me Lifeguard Bang 'cause I'm still tryna save