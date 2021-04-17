Fredo Bang Links Up With DJ Chose On "H2O"

At this point, DJ Chose has shared enough singles in the past few months to soundtrack the summer months ahead. Singles alongside Gucci Mane and Big Jade's "Gucci Bag" have gained momentum. Plus, the success of "Thick" continues to keep the song on steady rotation everywhere you go.

This week, the DJ emerged with a banger alongside one of the South's finest new artists, Fredo Bang. The two artists slide through over guitar-based production for an upbeat and infectious anthem that's suited for both the streets and the radio. Does DJ Chose have another hit on his hands? Yes, he does.

Meanwhile, Fredo Bang is still riding high off of the release of In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated). Check the latest from DJ Chose below.

Quotable Lyrics

I thank God that I'm blessed, I had to wiggle to get in

Yeah, bitch don't miss your blessings

You gon' learn your lesson

Left a Magnum on her dresser, just to show you how I'm steppin'

