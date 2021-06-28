mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Is Ready To Go On "War Time"

Aron A.
June 28, 2021 16:57
37 Views
War Time
Fredo Bang

Fredo Bang is back with his new record, "War Time."


Fredo Bang is still riding high off of the success of "Top" and its subsequent remix featuring Lil Durk. The Baton Rouge rapper has been steadily climbing the ranks of hip-hop with each release. His budding career has been exciting to watch, especially after the incredibly busy year he had in 2020.

This week, Bang slid through with a brand new record with intention of setting the streets ablaze. The rapper's came through with a vengeance with his latest single, "War Time." Tackling bluesy Southern production, the rapper provides menacing bars detailing violence and revenge. 

The release of Bang's latest record comes after he dropped the remix to "Trust Issues" ft. NLE Choppa.

Peep his new record below and keep your eyes peeled for Fredo's forthcoming album, Murder Made Me.

Quotable Lyrics
Ain't gotta rep 'em bodies, bitch I got 'em, if you know you know
Pull up servin' n***as door-to-door, we just like Dominos
And I know what to do when pussy n***as wanna do the most
Treat 'em just like strippers, drop a bag, they shakin' by they toes

Fredo Bang
Fredo Bang
