Fredo Bang Is All About The "Get Back" On New Single

It's been an eventful year for Fredo Bang, to say the least. 2021 was shaping up to be a massive breakout year for the Baton Rouge rapper. The success of the "Top (Remix)" ft. Lil Durk put a new set of eyes on him, as he prepared to release his project, Murder Made Me. Unfortunately, he was later incarcerated and remained in jail for months while his team released the project on his behalf. However, he was released last month and his recent spree of singles is proof that he's ready to make up for lost time.

This week, the rapper shared his latest single, "Get Back." Delivering a scorching banger with smooth, Southern production as he reflects on the mayhem and politics of the streets.

Check out the latest from Fredo Bang below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on 'I wish a n***a would' shit

Convicted felon with a full clip

All black with a skimask, we pullin' up anonymous

We put opps up in a grave, I know my dead homies been proud of us

