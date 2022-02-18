Fredo Bang Has His "4's Up"

Baton Rouge, Louisana native Fredo Bang is back with a hot new single for us this week, called "4's Up," via Def Jam Recordings. Along with the two-minute and 12-second long hit, Bang also shared a music video that sees him showing off various outfits and flashy possessions as he raps for the camera.

"Fredo back again with a smash hit," one listener wrote in the YouTube comments following the song's arrival. "You never disappoint your fans with great music, keep up the good work." Another added, "Fredo stay consistent with the hits. Keep grinding homie, the real salute it."

Fredo Bang emerged into the rap scene in 2015, and since then, he's amassed nearly 1 billion streams across platforms. In 2018, he shared his independent 2 Face Bang mixtape, which included his breakthrough banger "Oouuh."

Other hits to come from the Murder Made Me recording artist include "Gangsta Talk" featuring NLE Choppa, and "Story To Tell (Remix)" featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Stream "4's Up" below, and let us know if you're feeling Fredo Bang's latest in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fours up (Fours up), woes up (Hold up)

I'm back from the dead, look who showed up (Showed up)

Ball up (Fours), hold up (Bop, bop)

Any n*gga play, he gettin' rolled up (Grr)