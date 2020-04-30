mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Guns For The "Top"

Aron A.
April 29, 2020 20:15
125 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Top
Fredo Bang

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fredo Bang returns with a brand new single.


Fredo Bang isn't even two weeks removed from the release of his last project but still, he has more thoughts to get off of his chest. The rapper returned earlier today with a video for his brand new single, "Top." The rising Southern star's new offering doesn't even run for two minutes. Even so, he unloads a clip within that time. His smooth melodies glide over the 90s inspired production as he details paranoia and the hate that he receives simply by being the person that he is. It's another solid record, though it hasn't been uploaded to streaming services yet.

Fredo dropped off Most Hated two weeks ago which includes features from Lil Baby YNW Melly, Moneybagg Yo and more. Check his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Had to throw my thug up
Had to put my love up
'Cause I don't know who hate no more
They say I'm dead, I don't even wanna wait no more

Fredo Bang
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  125
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fredo Bang
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fredo Bang Guns For The "Top"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject