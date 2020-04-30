Fredo Bang Guns For The "Top"

Fredo Bang isn't even two weeks removed from the release of his last project but still, he has more thoughts to get off of his chest. The rapper returned earlier today with a video for his brand new single, "Top." The rising Southern star's new offering doesn't even run for two minutes. Even so, he unloads a clip within that time. His smooth melodies glide over the 90s inspired production as he details paranoia and the hate that he receives simply by being the person that he is. It's another solid record, though it hasn't been uploaded to streaming services yet.

Fredo dropped off Most Hated two weeks ago which includes features from Lil Baby YNW Melly, Moneybagg Yo and more. Check his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to throw my thug up

Had to put my love up

'Cause I don't know who hate no more

They say I'm dead, I don't even wanna wait no more