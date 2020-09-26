Fredo Bang Grabs Mulatto & Petty Levels To Celebrate "Freak" Energy

Fredo Bang just dropped his second album of the year and he's certainly not sacrificing quality for quantity.

He has an ear for musically intricate beats full of bluesy guitars and church keys that nicely complement his gravelly voice, whether he's crooning sincerely or menacingly calling cap on the bodies rappers claim.

Despite the authenticity that bleeds through in his gritty raps, Fredo has always had a penchant for crafting songs for the ladies and fans can always expect a couple of songs for the bedroom on his projects.

In the Name of Gee is no exception, containing the delightfully dirty "Freak" with recent XXL Freshman Mulatto and social media star Petty Levels.

Over a booming Tay Keith beat that is sure to get the bills in the air in strip clubs nationwide, the three celebrate freaky girls and the wonderful things they do.

You can listen to "Freak" below. What are your thoughts on In the Name of Gee?

Quotable Lyrics

I'ma put it in my face if the p*ssy taste like water

I just popped a perc, I'm tryna put d*ck on your daughter

She up in another state so I gave the b*tch a charter

She don't wanna make no love, she want me to f*ck her harder

Slapped her on her ass, gave her five just like Tha Carter

She say she don't suck no d*ck, I told her get that sh*t in order