mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Grabs Mulatto & Petty Levels To Celebrate "Freak" Energy

Dre D.
September 26, 2020 11:06
75 Views
21
0
Bang Biz/Def JamBang Biz/Def Jam
Bang Biz/Def Jam

Freak
Fredo Bang Feat. Mulatto & Petty Levels
Produced by Tay Keith

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Fredo Bang recruits Mulatto & Petty Levels for a dirty rap banger.


Fredo Bang just dropped his second album of the year and he's certainly not sacrificing quality for quantity.

He has an ear for musically intricate beats full of bluesy guitars and church keys that nicely complement his gravelly voice, whether he's crooning sincerely or menacingly calling cap on the bodies rappers claim.

Despite the authenticity that bleeds through in his gritty raps, Fredo has always had a penchant for crafting songs for the ladies and fans can always expect a couple of songs for the bedroom on his projects.

In the Name of Gee is no exception, containing the delightfully dirty "Freak" with recent XXL Freshman Mulatto and social media star Petty Levels. 

Over a booming Tay Keith beat that is sure to get the bills in the air in strip clubs nationwide, the three celebrate freaky girls and the wonderful things they do.

You can listen to "Freak" below. What are your thoughts on In the Name of Gee?

Quotable Lyrics

I'ma put it in my face if the p*ssy taste like water
I just popped a perc, I'm tryna put d*ck on your daughter
She up in another state so I gave the b*tch a charter
She don't wanna make no love, she want me to f*ck her harder
Slapped her on her ass, gave her five just like Tha Carter
She say she don't suck no d*ck, I told her get that sh*t in order

Fredo Bang
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  0
  75
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fredo Bang Mulatto Petty Levels Tay Keith
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fredo Bang Grabs Mulatto & Petty Levels To Celebrate "Freak" Energy
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject