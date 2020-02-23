Fredo Bang Goes To War On New Single "Yo Slime"

Fredo Bang is back with another one-off single in his latest track "Yo Slime." This past year has shaped up to be an amazing one for the Baton Rouge-bred emcee, as he recently signed a record deal with the prestigious Def Jam Records, released his full-length project Pain Made Me Numb (2019), and is currently on tour with Moneybagg Yo. Now, within the past couple of days, Bang was able to release his single "Yo Slime" to the masses and deliver a video for the song.

The song produced by DJ Chose and Hardbody B-Eazy features elongated piano chords, a funky bassline, a thunderous 808 kick drum, ticking hi-hats, and low-volume snare clap. While the instrumentation might be extremely soothing and melodic, Fredo Bang's lyrics are nowhere near as peaceful. The 23-year-old rapper gets directly in his tool talk bag throughout all three verses of the track.

Check out Fredo Bang's latest musical offering in "Yo Slime" in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

Who want war with ape? I'm doin' all it takes

A hunnid in this b*tch, that's what the drama take

I keep it on my side, I shoot until he blind

I hear you talkin' murder, don't make me take a slime, yeah, yeah

Check it or respect 40 Glock or Smith & Wesson

Last time we used to Drac' we had to teach a b*tch a lesson

Bullet in his body, ain't no bullet in mine

So if you say he got at me then you know that he lyin'