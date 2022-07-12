Fredo Bang Gets Soulful On New Song "Say Please"

Fredo Bang isn't slowing down the pace this year. After facing a significant setback in 2021 due to his incarceration, the rapper emerged with a slew of heat that he's been releasing on a consistent basis. It's only been a few months since he dropped Two-Face Bang, though the influx of music he's released seems to indicate that he has another project up his sleeve before the end of the year.

This week, the rapper offered a different vibe with the release of "Say Please." He shared the new single as part of the "Shooting Outside Performance" series. This time, he brings a soulful tone to his melodies for a perfect blend of Motown and trap.

Check out the latest offering from Fredo Bang below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I need you to stay by my side

With you, I'm always satisfied

Without you like walkin' into blind

I ain't trying to say my goodbyes