For some rappers, given the nature of their position in music and their former street life status, the costs of doing shows in their hometown seem to considerably outweigh the benefits. Last month, Fredo Bang explained exactly what would have to happen if he were hoping to do a show in his hometown.

"I gotta deal with the mayor and em, the police force, and all that stuff. I gotta get harassed to come down, I might end up getting searched, it's all types of things that could happen," explained the rapper in a VladTV interview. It looks like things have since been quelled for the "Top" rapper, who hit the stage July 4th weekend in Baton Rouge with his crew.

In a clip shared to Fredo's social media, hundreds of adoring fans can be seen with their cell phone flashlights lighting up the dark venue. "First performance in Baton Rouge in 7 Years LOVE MY CITY," penned the Louisana lyricist in the caption of post sharing footage of the Raising Cane's River Center Arena show.

He wrote in another clip, "Every time They Say Can’t I Prove That I Can, Been The Underdog My Whole Life So Ill Be Dam I’ll Let Anybody Stop This." The moment was truly one for the books for Fredo, who vocalized back in May for the first time on Instagram to explain why he would need $100,000 from a Baton Rouge promoter to hit the stage in the city.

“This is a public service announcement because I think some people missed my post,” he said in the clip. “I’m not doing a show in BR unless you give me a hunnid. I need at least a hunnid. Not $40K, not $60K. I need a hunnid! So if your bag ain’t big enough, I’m not picking up. I don’t give a fuck who you call, you can call my muthafucking mama, she can’t change my mind.”

He further doubled down on this feeling in the aforementioned VladTv interview, which you can check out in full below.