Fredo Bang Explains His "Trust Issues" On "Most Hated" Single

In celebration of his 24th birthday, Fredo Bang has shared a new single. The rapper spent his day social distancing like the rest of the world but made sure to not only receive gifts for his big day, but to deliver one in the form of music for his fans. His forthcoming album Most Hated has been met with delays as it was rumored that the record was supposed to hit streaming services last week. Fredo Bang recently shared that the project will be available on April 17, so make sure to keep an ear out for that.

Meanwhile, in addition to Fredo sharing new music, he also delivered the song's visual. The music video is stripped of luxury vehicles, scantily clad women, private jets, and stacks of cash—the usual quadruple threat in rap videos. Instead, Fredo Bang highlights himself in the studio as he stands under red lights and in front of a mic, passionately delivering "Trust Issues." Give the single a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You talking reckless, b*tch don't lose control

I don' chose a bag, you can't say I'm choosing hoes

I don' moved away, she say that I'm moving slow

itB*h been actin' funny lately, that hoe need to move her role

Yeah, you know I'm poppin' out, you know I can't trust a soul