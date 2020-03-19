Baton Rouge-bred emcee Fredo Bang had a recent sit-down with VLAD TV, and the conversation dove into everything from the roots of his relationship with YNW Melly to that "OG" statement he released in response to T.I.'s beef with Kodak Black stemming from those unsavory comments about Lauren London.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage

After giving a brief update on Melly, who Fredo says he spoke to about a week prior to doing the interview Vlad, the "Oouuh" rapper cleared up what he actually meant last year when he hopped on Twitter and wrote, "Y'all Wanna Be Called OG's But Steady Be On That Generation Vs Generation Sh*t, Instead Of Speaking Knowledge, Y'all Speak Violence, Y'all Suppose To Be The Role Models Act Like Y'all Got Kids & Family Out Here, GET OFF THE INTERNET and Practice What You Preaching OG." Although not directed at T.I. specifically, Fredo told Vlad, "If you're gonna be an OG, why make a post," further explaining himself by adding, "it's not like you can't get in contact with somebody." He wen't on to say that coming at someone in an aggressive manner will illicit the same response, even though also admitting that Kodak's comment about hitting on Lauren London so soon after the death of Nipsey Hussle probably wasn't in the best timing.

Watch the clip from Fredo Bang's interview with VLAD TV below to get the full breakdown on both topics: