Fredo Bang Expands "In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated)" With New Features From Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Sada Baby, & More

In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated)

Baton Rouge has emerged as one of the hottest regions in rap, bringing us artists like Youngboy Never Broke Again, Kevin Gates, and more. Of course, the city has always been relevant in hip-hop with Boosie Badazz, Webbie, and more holding down Louisiana for over the last decade.

Fredo Bang has risen as the latest star from the area, working hand-in-hand with well-known producers like DJ Chose and enlisting some of the hottest rappers for features.

Last year was a solid one for the 24-year-old rapper, who released his album In The Name Of Gee in September. Realizing that his fanbase was hungry for more, Fredo Bang made sure to reload with ten new songs for the world to enjoy, releasing the Still Most Hated version with features from Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Sada Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and more.

Listen to the extended version of the album below.

Tracklist:

1. Soul Cry

2. Top (Remix) [feat. Lil Durk]

3. Doin My Dance (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

4. Only Fans

5. Big Steppa (feat. Sada Baby)

6. Who (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)

7. Low Ridin (feat. Lit Yoshi)

8. Broken

9. When I Call (feat. Treety)

10. Loose Screws