Fredo Bang Drops Off "Most Hated" With YNW Melly, Lil Baby, & More

Alexander Cole
April 18, 2020 09:31
Fredo Bang uses his experiences to paint a vivid picture on his latest project, "Most Hated."


Most artists, regardless of genre, have been through plenty of hardships throughout their lives. These trials and tribulations are typically the subjects of these artists' music and with Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang, this is certainly the case. On his most recent project Most Hated, Fredo Bang takes his experiences and creates some vivid soundscapes that will certainly help you navigate this quarantine.

This mixtape is aided by a plethora of features including Lil Baby, YNW Melly, Moneybagg Yo, and even Tee Grizzley. With this in mind, you will certainly be hearing some familiar voices as you make your way through the tape.

Be sure to give this mixtape a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. Get Even ft. Lil Baby
2. Air It Out ft. YNW Melly
3. Saucy
4. Yo Slime
5. Bag Talk ft. Moneybagg Yo
6. Droppin ft. Cee Fine Ass
7. Trust Issues
8. Traffic
9. Let Me Tell You (Kianna)
10. Vest Up
11. Waitin 4
12. Like A Gee ft. Tee Grizzley

