Fredo Bang Drops Off "Federal Raid"

Fredo Bang is picking the momentum back up after facing a major setback in 2021 with his incarceration. Arrested in July in Miami before being released in November, the rapper's highly anticipated project, Murder Made Me arrived while the rapper was behind bars. Though he couldn't piggyback off its success like he probably intended, he's coming strong with every single release.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest single, "Federal Raid." His bluesy vocals grace horn-laden production with reflections of anguish across the record. Bang's emotions are on full display, addressing loyalty and loneliness in some of the most trying times that he's endured.

Bang's latest record follows a string of releases from the past few months including "Throw It Back" and his appearance on DJ Chose's "She Luv Me."

Quotable Lyrics

Feds hit the spot, I'm confused why they walked in

Some people want me dead or in a cell, I guess they talkin'

Said that they love me but hit my stash with the cash in

Feel like they left me soon as the police locked my hands in

