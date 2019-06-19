Fredo Bang Drops Off "Shoot" Visual

The rapper spends time kickin' it with his people.

Straight off of his most recent release Big Ape, Fredo Bang delivers the visual to his single "Shoot." Just days ago, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper dropped off his track "Why," a song dedicated to his friend and slain rapper Gee Money. In the visual for "Shoot," things kick off with a group of people spewing out their hate for Fredo, including two women who couldn't say enough terrible things about him. However, when he pulled up in his luxury whip, they went to lengths to get his attention.

He did flirt with the ladies, but he knew that they were only in it for the money so he rolled up the windows and iced them out. Most of the visual shows Fredo kicking it around his 'hood with his friends and family as they hang out on the block. The ice cream truck rolls through to conduct business while his friends lounge around the front porch. Of course, there are flashes of Fredo stunting in his finest threads as he cruises around town. Check it out and let us know what you think.