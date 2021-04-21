Fredo Bang Drops Motivational Gems On "Don't Stop Believing"

Fredo Bang is well on his way to the top of the rap game. In the past year, his profile has grown immensely with the remix to "TOP" ft. Lil Durk continuing to make waves. He's only a few months removed from the deluxe version of In the Name of Gee and he's keeping his foot on the gas with each and every single drop.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Don't Stop Believing" which does, in fact, interpolate the song my Journey of the same name. Bang reflects on all of the hurdles he overcame through his life, from prison sentences to finally positioning himself for success in the rap game.

Check the latest track from Fredo Band and sound off on your thoughts below.

Quotable Lyrics

They let me free, hopped in the whip

Like fuck the destination

Waited my whole life for this,

I'm just 'bout done with havin' patience

My kids, I'm still raisin'

I came home to nothin', ain't make excuses

I stay dedicated