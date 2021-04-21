mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Drops Motivational Gems On "Don't Stop Believing"

Aron A.
April 21, 2021 14:53
32 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Don't Stop Believing
Fredo Bang

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fredo Bang pays homage to Journey's classic record on "Don't Stop Believing."


Fredo Bang is well on his way to the top of the rap game. In the past year, his profile has grown immensely with the remix to "TOP" ft. Lil Durk continuing to make waves. He's only a few months removed from the deluxe version of In the Name of Gee and he's keeping his foot on the gas with each and every single drop. 

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Don't Stop Believing" which does, in fact, interpolate the song my Journey of the same name. Bang reflects on all of the hurdles he overcame through his life, from prison sentences to finally positioning himself for success in the rap game.

Check the latest track from Fredo Band and sound off on your thoughts below.

Quotable Lyrics
They let me free, hopped in the whip
Like fuck the destination
Waited my whole life for this,
I'm just 'bout done with havin' patience
My kids, I'm still raisin'
I came home to nothin',  ain't make excuses
I stay dedicated

Fredo Bang
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  32
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Fredo Bang
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fredo Bang Drops Motivational Gems On "Don't Stop Believing"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject