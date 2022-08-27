Fredo Bang Drops Catchy Single, "Addy," About Adderall

Fredo Bang, whose real name is Fredrick Dewon Thomas Givens III, has been one of the fastest growing artists to come out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 26-year-old has dropped numerous singles, EPs, and albums within his career, making him a force to be reckoned with in the industry. He's known for creating music filled with memorable hooks and the utilization of his brogue accent.

This past Wednesday (August 24), Fredo used those same mannerisms on his newest single, "Addy." The record is equipped with a hard-hitting beat that is filled with bass and a rhythm that makes you bounce. As he rapped on the upbeat tempo, his captivating flow revealed what the song's title stood for-- adderall.

Throughout the single, Fredo mostly rapped about his lust for women and his use of the drug. "I f*ck you off these pills/you gone tell me that you love me," he said over the beat.

Aside from the record, the artist also released a music video-- which has already garnered nearly 350,000 views. Watch the visuals and stream the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'll probably cut my finger off before I kiss her

I'll probably run back to my ex before I miss her

If she f*ck the whole gang, she a member

And if that p*ssy got some miles, then it's a rental