The latest spat to steal the internet's attention is between former friends Jada Kingdom and Asian Doll, who have spent their weekend trading shots at one another on social media – specifically about the intimate details of each other's sex life.

Previously, we shared a story with Jada claiming that Asian had slept with both Quavo and Lil Meech, along with a handful of other famous names in the recording industry, but those allegations didn't come out of thin air; the Jamaica-born recording artist threw them out into the public after her ex pal told followers that she slept with rapper Fredo Bang for $10K.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Kingdom quickly addressed the rumours on her Instagram Story, writing, "Bitch said I sold my p*ssy one time for $10K, lies... It was actually $35K USD. Please state facts [cuz that's] not what I told [you]," seemingly saying that she and Fredo did fornicate, but for a much higher price than Doll revealed.

"At least [you] know I’m not along unless the money talking. My product good like gold so it definitely has a price," she continued, as per Urban Islandz. "You can’t name 5 n*ggas I sold my p*ssy to and that’s why [you] really mad [cuz] I’m not a thot or homie hopper like you."





As the girls continued their catfight, Fredo hopped onto Twitter to clear his name, alleging that he didn't sleep with Jada Kingdom, despite her and Doll's claims.

"Definitely A Different Fredo," he wrote when quote tweeting a post from a gossip blog discussing all the drama. In another video, he said, "I swear y'all be lying on me," to the camera, writing "35 What!?!?!?" in the caption.

What are your thoughts on the Asian Doll and Jada Kingdom feud? Drop off a comment below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

