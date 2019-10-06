mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Connects With Tay Keith On "Face Down"

Milca P.
October 06, 2019 17:59
Face Down
Fredo Bang

Fredo Bang comes through with another one.


Baton Rouge's Fredo Bang inked a deal with Def Jam earlier in the year, properly transitioning from burgeoning street poet to one of the area's most promising talents.

Now, the alluring voice returns to hop over a Tay Keith-produced joint as he crafts "Face Down." The new cut doesn't stray much from Fredo's usual campaign as he melodically aims warning shots at the opposition's head: "When I catch him, I'mma lay him face down/I just got the drop, I'm on my way right now."

The new cut follows up on this year's Big Ape project and gifts listeners with a surefire hit to max out on replay.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit him in his chest
Make a n-gga pop lock
Imma do the Dougie
Every time I get a drop

