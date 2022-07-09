Apparently, when it comes to love, Fredo Bang doesn't go down without a fight. For the last couple of months, the Def Jam recording artist has expressed his feelings for Reginae Carter. While the 23-year-old, whose father is Lil Wayne, has stated numerous times that she's done dating men in the music industry, Fredo has refused to give up.

Aside from her dad's notorious legacy in the rap game, Reginae is also known for her connection to another male hip-hop artist. She and YFN Lucci were on and off for years up until his arrest in 2021. Since then, Reginae has been on the market-- but Fredo is hoping to make that purchase soon.

After performing in front of hundreds of fans, Fredo, whose real name is Fredrick Givens II, took to IG to send the apple of his eye a message. He posted pictures of him rapping into the microphone with the caption, "Single Til I get Over My Crush @itsreginaecarter."

The pictures have generated over 40,000 likes and brought in more than 800 comments filled with people clowning him for his bluntness. One person wrote, "Whew... [you're going to] be waiting. Reginae is not one of them [laughing emoji]. If [you] ain't got her by now my. by... [You] better keep it pushing."

Not phased by her criticism, the "Oouuh" artist wrote, "I got time [laughing emojis.]

This wouldn't be the first time Bang tried to get Reginae's attention. Back in April, he joined her and her mother on live to shoot his shot. Once she saw his comments, Reginae sighed and said, "Boy... a rapper. Another rapper."

Her energy must have transfered to her mom because she chimed in, saying, "Rapper? No, go away... If you're on this live and you're a rapper and you think that she's about to be with you, you've got to come see me first. And it's going to be negative."