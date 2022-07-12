Fredo Bang is finally airing out his elementary school beef. As HipHopDX reports, this past weekend the 26-year-old visited SuperCon – an annual Florida-based comic book convention – where he was able to add some precious Pokémon cards to his collection.

If you didn't already know, the Louisana-born lyricist is an avid fan of anime and superhero collectibles, many of which he shows off to fans on social media.





Fredo's love for the world of Japanese animation and hero figures began as a child, and according to a recent Instagram Story, he's still traumatized from having his trading cards taken away while at school at a young age.

"So second grade, my teacher took all my Pokémon cards," he explained to listeners, flexing the new additions he picked up at SuperCon. "I just want to say, f*ck you, Ms. Cox. You can't take these!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Elsewhere on his IG page, the Most Hated hitmaker showed off the DragonBall Z, My Hero Academia, Spider-Man, and The Incredible Hulk pieces that he picked up, among others.

In other news, Fredo has been loudly and proudly professing his love for Lil Wayne and Toya Wright's 23-year-old daughter, Reginae Carter.





On his IG feed, the Baton Rouge native shared a photo of him on stage, microphone in hand which he captioned, "Single Til I Get Over My Crush" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]