Fredo Bang & Sleepy Hallow Connect on "No Love"

Aron A.
March 26, 2022 16:26
No Love
Fredo Bang Feat. Sleepy Hallow

Fredo Bang links up with Sleepy Hallow for his new single.


Fredo Bang is building up the momentum after his 2021 incarceration impeded his career. The rapper was riding high off of the success of the "Top (Remix)" in the lead-up to Murder Made Me. Unfortunately, the album dropped while he was locked up so he wasn't able to fully ride off of its success or promote it the way he would've wanted to.

The rapper has been rolling out new singles over the past few months, including "Federal Raid" and "4's Up." This week, he slid through with a brand new collaboration alongside Brooklyn drill's rising star Sleepy Hallow. Einer Banks, Iceberg, and Sam Beats hold down the production on this one for a melodic drill-influenced record that dives into both artist's romantic sides.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
AMG Coupe, I be gone on the breeze
All this ice made a young nigga freeze
Life gave me lemons, I mixed it with lean
I said, "Boy, I probably pass on the green"

Fredo Bang Sleepy Hallow
