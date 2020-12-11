mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang & Sada Baby Team Up For Explosive Single "Big Steppa"

Alexander Cole
December 11, 2020 18:41
Image via Fredo Bang

Big Steppa
Fredo Bang Feat. Sada Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Fredo Bang and Sada Baby make a great team on their fresh new single "Big Steppa."


Fredo Bang has been continuously dropping bangers over the last few years and in 2020, he has vowed to go ever harder with his output. The Louisiana artist always has fans anticipating his next move and on Friday, he delivered with a brand new track and music video called "Big Steppa," featuring Detroit artist Sada Baby.

As you would expect from a track featuring these two artists, it is incredibly energetic and filled with some violent bars. Of course, the production here is thunderous and helps to accentuate what both artists are saying. For fans of either of these rappers, there is certainly plenty to enjoy here.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, pull it out my pocket like I'm reachin' for my cellphone
Did it with my mans, so who the fuck you 'bout to tell on?
Blastin' in a zipper, we ain't talking 'bout no head phones
Yeah, I got five
Yeah, put it on your cousin 'cause the bitch ain't worth a dime, yeah

Fredo Bang Sada Baby new music new song Big Steppa
