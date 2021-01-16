Fredo Bang & Moneybagg Yo Stack It Up On "Doin My Dance"

Fredo Bang was crushing everything in 2020. The release of In The Name Of Gee only cemented him as a new voice for the trap music, along with the release of Most Hated. Needless to say, the man was busy in 2020 and now, he's keeping his momentum high with the release of the deluxe edition of In The Name Of Gee.

The rapper's latest project boasts an additional 10 tracks on top of the original fifteen, along with some big features. Lil Durk appears on the remix to "Top" while Fredo Bang connects with Moneybagg Yo for their muddy new collaboration, "Doin My Dance." It's a celebratory anthem for the hustlers, especially those who've made it through the pandemic, like Bang and Moneybagg.

Check their new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't gon' sugarcoat nothin'

Tell her the truth or I lie

I gotta move on the sly

'Cause her best friend a lil' spy

Probably fucked me if I tried, hoe