mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang & Moneybagg Yo Stack It Up On "Doin My Dance"

Aron A.
January 16, 2021 10:44
135 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Doin My Dance
Fredo Bang Feat. MoneyBagg Yo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fredo Bang and Moneybagg Yo team up for a banger off of "In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated)."


Fredo Bang was crushing everything in 2020. The release of In The Name Of Gee only cemented him as a new voice for the trap music, along with the release of Most Hated. Needless to say, the man was busy in 2020 and now, he's keeping his momentum high with the release of the deluxe edition of In The Name Of Gee.

The rapper's latest project boasts an additional 10 tracks on top of the original fifteen, along with some big features. Lil Durk appears on the remix to "Top" while Fredo Bang connects with Moneybagg Yo for their muddy new collaboration, "Doin My Dance." It's a celebratory anthem for the hustlers, especially those who've made it through the pandemic, like Bang and Moneybagg.

Check their new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics
Ain't gon' sugarcoat nothin'
Tell her the truth or I lie
I gotta move on the sly
'Cause her best friend a lil' spy
Probably fucked me if I tried, hoe

Fredo Bang
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  135
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fredo Bang MoneyBagg Yo
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fredo Bang & Moneybagg Yo Stack It Up On "Doin My Dance"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject