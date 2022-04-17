Fredo Bang & Money Man Flex Their Accomplishments On "Proud Of Me"

26-year-old Fredo Bang has achieved plenty of impressive feats throughout his career, and on the 16th track of his new album, Two-Face Bang 2, he takes some time to reflect on all that he's managed to accomplish with some help from none other than Money Man.

The song – aptly titled "Proud Of Me" – comes in at just over three minutes long, and boasts impressive lyricism from both rappers over upbeat, bouncy production.

On his verse, Money Man flexes, "They rather hate you than see you win / Just from the scammin', I made some M's / This is a 'Rari this not a Benz / These n*ggas copy, we set the trends," making his taste for luxury clear.

"I stayed up until midnight to hear the project and I'm NEVER disappointed! You outdid yourself Bang. I'M PROUD," one listener praised Fredo over on YouTube. "I'm so damn proud of my guy!!!" another person wrote, "Could have been a statistic but he's changing for the better!!!"

Quotable Lyrics:

They say that God be giving his battles to his toughest soldiers

This dirty game that I play in don't really come with coaches

The bitch I thought would ride for me turned out a f*cking vulture

When I was broke I was home alone like Macaulay Culkin