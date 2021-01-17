mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang & Lit Yoshi Pay Homage To Lil Ivy On "Low Ridin"

Aron A.
January 17, 2021 09:58
Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi connect for a banger.


Fredo Bang is clearly ready to dominate the year. His 2020 run was solid in spite of the circumstances. He continued to charge through the rap game with the release of Most Hated and In The Name Of Gee. The rapper returned with the deluxe on Friday, merging the titles of both of his 2020 projects for In The Name Of Gee (Still The Most Hated. With an additional 10 songs, he made sure to set the year ablaze with some massive records including the "Top" remix" and his collab with Moneybagg Yo.

He also enlists the help of Lit Yoshi for their new collaboration, "Low Ridin." The menacing collaboration begins with a sample of Lil Ivy's verse on Boosie Badazz "Gangsta" before Bang pays homage to the late rapper on the hook. Produced by Kill Kam, Lit Yoshi and Fredo Bang prove to be an incredible duo on "Low Ridin."

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Disrespect that fuckin' top, you know you gone
Gorillas beating on their chest tryna beat down your door
It's like 2 sum in the morning, he ain't make it home

