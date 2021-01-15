Fredo Bang & Lil Durk Release "Top" Remix

Fredo Bang released his 10-track effort In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated) on Friday, continuing an impressive run and building even more buzz by enlisting some of the industry's hottest rappers on the album. He's got features from Moneybagg Yo, Rylo Rodriguez, and more, as well as Kevin Gates and Mulatto from the original release. Of course, one of the most exciting team-ups from the new crop of songs is on "Top (Remix)" as the ever-hyped Lil Durk comes through with a verse.

One day after it was revealed that Lil Durk has the most chart hits of the entire year so far with eight, the Chicago veteran blesses the "Top (Remix)" as Fredo Bang hopes this brings the rapper his ninth of the year. The video was released on the same day, beginning with a crowd reciting the late King Von's lyrics before Fredo and Durk enjoy their private jet lifestyles.

Listen to the new song below and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

And when you fall out with your brothers, just don't let 'em go

And I ain't tell him before he died, I wish I let him know

Standing over your body, I got my tears together

I just let you know I got your kids forever

Taking all these drugs, wish I could live forever

I ain't gon' even tell 'em what we did together