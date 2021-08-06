Fredo Bang & Coi Leray Have A Hit On Their Hands With "Oou Oou"

After being arrested in Miami a few weeks ago, Baton Rouge native Fredo Bang decided to thank his fans for their unyielding support by dropping a new full-length album. Titled Murder Made Me, Fredo's latest project arrives just five months after his star-studded Steppa Music EP. And similar to his last work, Murder Me has plenty of big names attached to it as well, with Mozzy, BIG30, Coi Leray, and Polo G all making guest appearances on the record.

Although Fredo Bang unfortunately still remains behind bars at this time, Coi Leray is celebrating the reelease project as well their new collaboration "Oou Oou" enough for the both of them.

In a recent post, Coi Leray is seen executing some pretty impressive choreography while her and Fredo Bang's catchy new song plays in the background. "Oou Oou" is possibly one of Fredo Bang's most commercially viable songs yet, and considering that his bubbly track is a bonafide earworm, it's probably safe to say that Fredo and Coi have a hit on their hands.

Listen to Fredo Bang's Coi Leray-assisted track "Oou Oou" below. What's your favorite song from Murder Made Me?

Quotable Lyrics

Bad but that don't matter though, bitch, what's your credit score?

I treat hoes like whack-a-mole, I beat then leave 'em lone

Fine lil' bitch with pretty teeth, tryna give you what you need

If you fucking, gotta be discrete, sit this dick right on your teeth