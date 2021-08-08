Fredo Bang & BIG30 Get To Business On "Shake-N-Bake"

Fredo Bang, while locked up, is still keeping the streets hot. Over the past year, he's boosted his profile with the release of projects like In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated). The rapper's latest body of work, Murder Made Me, arrived on Friday after months of teasing and it doesn't disappoint. Over the stretch of sixteen songs, Fredo Bang offers some emotional moments and some high-energy bangers filled with both melodies and raw flows.

On "Shake-N-Bake," Fredo Bang connects with another rising star out of the South -- Big30. The Memphis spitter and Baton Rouge artist glide over smooth Southern production, bringing together street tales from their respective stomping grounds.

Check the record below and sound off in the comments with your favorite bar on the track.

Quotable Lyrics

My youngin' caught on one, I flew him out and told him lay low

To get a n***a gone, I press a button like a remote

I give a n***a stitches, he a bitch I call him Lilo

I don't fuck with rappers, most of these bitch ass niggas too fake

