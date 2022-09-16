Fredo Bang Addresses His Opps On Catchy New Single "Bee Crazy"

Coming out of Baton Rouge, Louisianna, Fredo Bang has shown himself to be one of the most talented songwriters within his sound. The artist has been known for his songs that speak about street life, success, and his status in the game. With each new song, Fredo Bang showcases his growth whether it be sonically or personally.

In the song "Bee Crazy," Fredo flexes just how solid of a songwriter he is. The man is known for crafting catchy songs and that is especially true here. The production here is upbeat and Fredo's flow helps carry the song. His lyrics are menacing and focused, which makes for a song that will immediately hit with listeners.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't that shit be crazy how they thuggin' when it's safe

But when it's up there they ain't never outside

Don't that shit be crazy how they act like they gon' snake me

Screamin' murda when they see me they don't slide