mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Addresses His Opps On Catchy New Single "Bee Crazy"

Alexander Cole
September 16, 2022 13:20
47 Views
00
0
Image via Fredo BangImage via Fredo Bang
Image via Fredo Bang

Bee Crazy
Fredo Bang

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fredo Bang's songwriting chops are on full display with "Bee Crazy."


Coming out of Baton Rouge, Louisianna, Fredo Bang has shown himself to be one of the most talented songwriters within his sound. The artist has been known for his songs that speak about street life, success, and his status in the game. With each new song, Fredo Bang showcases his growth whether it be sonically or personally.

In the song "Bee Crazy," Fredo flexes just how solid of a songwriter he is. The man is known for crafting catchy songs and that is especially true here. The production here is upbeat and Fredo's flow helps carry the song. His lyrics are menacing and focused, which makes for a song that will immediately hit with listeners.

Let us know what you think of the new song, down in the comments section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't that shit be crazy how they thuggin' when it's safe
But when it's up there they ain't never outside
Don't that shit be crazy how they act like they gon' snake me
Screamin' murda when they see me they don't slide

Fredo Bang Bee Crazy new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fredo Bang Addresses His Opps On Catchy New Single "Bee Crazy"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject