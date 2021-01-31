Fredo & Summer Walker Connect Over Fugees Sample On "Ready"

Fredo has been steadily keeping fans on their toes for the release of new music. It's been roughly 2 years since he dropped Third Avenue which received international praise and cemented the UK drill rapper as a new face for this generation. Money Can't Buy Happiness, his sophomore album, offers a more mature, ambitious direction.

Though he holds down the majority of the tracklist on his own, Fredo does have a few stars from aboard help out on the project. Summer Walker slides through on track number 4, "Ready," which pays homage to The Fugees classic record, "Ready Or Not." Walker delivers a revamped take on the classic hook while Fredo handles the verses with cutting descriptions of the trap.

Check out the highlight off of Fredo's latest project below.

Quotable Lyrics

I get mad love from strangers and less on the block

Save half, spend the rest on the watch

It's funny, where I'm from, guns are pressin' a lot

But if you're from here in life, you have less of a shot