Fredo & Central Cee Connect On Stay Flee Get Lizzy's "Meant To Be"

Stay Flee Get Lizzy can count another hit under their belts. The production house has showcased its excellent curation skills with massive records alongside some of the biggest names in the UK scene. And, they have a penchant for producing massive summer anthems. Since we're entering the month of June, it only seemed right that they came through with a smash record to set off summer 2021.

On Friday, Stay Flee Get Lizzy turned out a massive banger with "Meant To Be" ft. Fredo and Central Cee. The West Londoners tackle exhilarating drill production with sharp flows and slick wordplay.

Fredo previously worked alongside Stay Flee Get Lizzy on singles like "2 Cups" ft. Tory Lanez and Popcaan, as well as "Ay Caramba" alongside Young T & Bugsey.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I fuck with hoes but I never love whores

Diamonds not from Sierra Leone

These two fits cost me a pair of Diors

He was up there but he ain't there any more

